Torrevieja November stopover for MAMMA MIA On Tour!





After three record-breaking seasons at Madrid’s Rialto Theatre, where it thrilled audiences of more than 800,000 theatregoers in over 1,000 performances, MAMMA MIA! The Musical has now embarked on a spectacular two-year tour across Spain.

Produced by ATG Entertainment — the company behind Billy Elliot, Grease, Matilda, and West Side Story — this new super-production will premiere at Torrevieja’s Teatro Municipal from 27 to 30 November 2025 with a total of 7 afternoon and evening performances.

Based on 23 of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme,” the show tells the heartwarming and humorous story of Sophie, a young bride-to-be, who secretly invites three men from her mother Donna’s past to her wedding, hoping to discover which one is her father. Against the backdrop of a sun-drenched Greek island, the musical celebrates friendship, love, and family with irresistible energy.

First staged in London in 1999, MAMMA MIA! has since become one of the most successful musicals of all time, translated into more than 15 languages and seen by over 70 million people worldwide. In Spain, the production has already made history as the country’s longest-running musical, with more than 2,000 performances since its 2004 debut and over two million tickets sold.

The new Spanish tour promises updated choreography, sets, and musical arrangements, performed by a cast of 27. With ABBA’s timeless songs — still selling thousands of records daily — the production guarantees audiences will sing, dance, and relive the magic of the world’s most joyful musical.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office of the Municipal Theatre Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Alternatively you can buy online at: https://www.vivaticket.es/ticket/mammamiaelmusical/112025MAMMAMIA