Piquero Takes the Helm as Torry Aim for Lliga Comunitat Success





By Chris Peach

As the 2025/26 football season draws closer it’s all change at the Nelson Mandela stadium with the directors of SC Torrevieja CF making no secret that the only goal this year is promotion from the Lliga Comunitat.

After 3 seasons and 2 promotions Coach José Antonio Gil left SC Torrevieja with the club looking at former Torry player Diego Piquero to take over focussed on improving on the team’s mid-table finish last season.

New head coach Piquero hung up his boots in 2023 when he took over as manager of Mar Menor FC in the Second Division of the Murcia Football Federation (RFEF), later he took charge of Athletic Club Torrellano.

Pre-season has been very promising, with the team playing quick, near and entertaining football. Young local striker Ernesto has been amongst the goals, some key players from last year such as Toro, Carmona, Pizana, Manresa and last year’s league top scorer Matias have all been retained and joined by 8 new signings, the squad is looking very strong. It’s very early days but of the new signings Pucho, Otman and Conesa look like ones to watch!

With regards to our fixtures we start with a long away trip on the 14/15th September vs. UD Carcaixent. Our 1st home game is the following Saturday 20th against local rivals CD Thader at the Nelson Mandela, another fixture of note is our trip to CF Benidorm 22/23rd of November. This season’s HOME matches will now be played on SATURDAYS. AWAY fixtures have been listed as Sunday, but these are all subject to change. Could be Saturday or Sunday with variable kick-off times.

The supporters clubs Torry Army and Brigada Salinera have been busy so far selling over 250 season tickets so it’s sure to be a great atmosphere at the ground.

Season tickets are still available and it’s a great deal, Join the Torry Army and get your 25/26 season ticket for only 20€ per person.

COME ALONG and SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL FOOTBALL CLUB.

Just come along once and you are sure to be back!

S.C. TORREVIEJA C.F. – YOUR LOCAL TEAM!!!

(Look out on social media @TorryArmySL for details of forthcoming games).

Success for Torrevieja last week with a 2_0 success against local rivals Orihuela CF in the TROFEO CIUDAD TORREVIEJA