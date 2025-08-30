Los Alcázares Awards €875,000 Contract for New Senior Day Care Centre





Los Alcázares, August 2025 — A long-awaited and much-needed Senior Day Care Centre will soon become a reality in Los Alcázares, after the City Council officially awarded the construction contract this week. The project, with a budget of €874,830, will transform an unfinished municipal building in La Dorada into a modern, fully equipped day centre for older residents.

Construction is scheduled to begin this September and is expected to last 12 months. Once completed, the facility will accommodate up to 40 seniors who do not require residential care but do need daytime support, social activities, and rehabilitation services.

Mayor Mario Cervera described the project as a milestone for the municipality: “This centre is essential to improving the quality of life for our seniors. It will provide them with a safe, welcoming space to socialize, receive specialized care, and maintain their independence.”

The initiative was first approved by the Local Government Board in December 2024, with the company José Díaz, S.A. securing the contract after achieving the highest technical and financial evaluation in the public bidding process.

Project Highlights

The new complex will feature landscaped gardens, a dining room, multipurpose rooms, rehabilitation areas, and administrative services. It will also be built with modern safety and sustainability standards, including renewable energy use, efficient air conditioning, fire protection, and full accessibility.

Cervera stressed the importance of additional funding from the Autonomous Community to complement the municipal investment, noting the urgency of expanding support services for Los Alcázares’ growing senior population.

With works set to begin within weeks, the project reflects the city’s commitment to social welfare, autonomy, and dignity for its older residents.