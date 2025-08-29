Torrevieja Pair Caught Red-Handed with Drugs and €15K in Jewels





The Guardia Civil has arrested two men in Torrevieja on charges of burglary and drug trafficking after intercepting them minutes after a robbery in Orihuela Costa.

The suspects, aged 27 and 38, were detained as part of a summer security operation targeting coastal urbanizations. Officers had been monitoring a group suspected of breaking into unoccupied villas when the burglary occurred. Thanks to rapid coordination between units, the men were located shortly afterward, and some stolen property was recovered on the spot.

A search of the luxury home the suspects occupied in Torrevieja uncovered the rest of the stolen goods—jewellery and electronic devices worth €15,000—along with burglary tools. Agents also found evidence of drug trafficking, including 1,189 MDMA tablets weighing 452 grams, 1.42 kilograms of marijuana buds, precision scales, and packaging materials.

The detainees were brought before Torrevieja’s Court of Instruction No. 4, which ordered their immediate imprisonment.