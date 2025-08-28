



TORREVIEJA, August 28, 2025. – The University of Alicante’s Torrevieja Campus, in collaboration with the local council’s Departments for Senior Citizens, Innovation, and Citizen Services, is offering a practical training course titled “Your Mobile from Scratch” through the UA’s Permanent University program.

The course is designed as an introduction to basic digital skills, teaching participants how to use a mobile phone correctly for everyday tasks. It is aimed primarily at people aged 50 and over, regardless of their previous knowledge of mobile devices, computing, internet use, or email.

Classes will be held in person at the University of Alicante’s Torrevieja Campus, located on the second floor of the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre (Calle del Mar, 28), during October, November, and December 2025. Sessions will run in the mornings, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the following dates: October 21 and 28; November 4, 11, 18, and 25; and December 2, 9, 11 (Thursday), and 16. The course will be taught by María Estela Saquete Boro, professor at the UA’s Polytechnic School IV.

The enrollment fee is €68, which includes student registration at UA, a university ID card, and insurance. Participants will receive an official certificate upon attending at least 80% of the sessions.

Enrollment opens Monday, September 1, and will remain available until October 6 or until all places are filled. Registration can be completed via the pre-enrollment form, in person at the UA Torrevieja Campus (Monday to Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.), or by sending a scanned copy of DNI, NIE, or passport along with a phone number, postal address, and email (a family member’s email may be provided if the participant does not have one) to sede.torrevieja@ua.es.

Further information is available at: https://web.ua.es/es/seus/torrevieja/