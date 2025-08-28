Torrevieja’s Iconic “Hippie Market” Set to Return With a New Look





TORREVIEJA. – The much-loved artisan stalls, popularly known as the “hippie market,” will soon return to their traditional home at the Port of Torrevieja — this time with a sleek new design.

According to plans included in the public tender for the redevelopment of the seafront, the market will feature up to 100 wooden booths, finished in white, bearing the Torrevieja municipal logo, and illuminated with color-changing LED lighting. Each stall will be built with cross-laminated timber and a special “surface” coating, and fitted with a folding shutter that doubles as a pergola-style canopy.

Two basic models have been designed: standalone units measuring four meters wide by two meters deep, and modular clusters combining two, three, or four stalls. The architectural firm DRM has produced the final designs.

The stalls will be installed in the newly pedestrianized area between Capdepont Square and the Hombre del Mar monument, stretching across the Mínguez dock toward the future Puerto Paseo del Mar leisure complex. The location has been agreed with stallholders after months of discussion, and appears to be the definitive solution after several alternatives were considered.

Focus on Genuine Handicrafts

The City Council has stressed that the market will be limited strictly to handcrafted goods, as stipulated by local regulations, in order to protect the quality and identity of the offer. In recent years, stalls had increasingly sold T-shirts, souvenirs, and other mass-market items.

At present, the vendors are operating from temporary wooden huts on Avenida de la Estación, where sales have been considerably lower than at the Paseo de la Libertad — their traditional home until its demolition as part of port redevelopment works.

The return of the artisan market is scheduled for 2026, coinciding with the relocation of the fairground attractions, which for the past three years have operated from Antonio Soria Park.

Fewer Stalls Than Before

While the new project foresees 100 stalls, there are currently more than 150 in use at the temporary location, and as many as 200 once operated at the Paseo de la Libertad. The reduction contrasts with earlier assurances from the mayor that the full number of pitches would be maintained.