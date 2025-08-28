Ryanair Strikes Back: A Million Seats Axed in Spain Over Airport Fees





Ryanair is set to drop nearly one million seats at Spanish regional airports next summer, the airline confirmed, in a fiery response to soaring airport charges by Aena.

The Irish low-cost giant’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, didn’t mince words in an interview with Europa Press, accusing the Spanish government of “indifference” and warning that the move will hit Spain’s so-called “Empty Spain” regions hard.

“We’re going to invest where we can get a return,” Wilson said, adding that underutilised regional airports with sky-high fees are simply unviable.

Why the Cuts?

Aena plans to hike airport fees by 6.5% by 2026, bringing costs to €11.03 per passenger — the highest in a decade. Ryanair calls it “unjustified and damaging”, pointing out that passenger numbers and profits are at record highs.

Wilson says Spain’s regional airports are 70% empty due to a failed pricing system, leaving airlines no choice but to relocate planes and passengers to more competitive markets like Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Hungary, and Morocco.

“The capacity we withdraw from Spanish airports will not stay in Spain,” Wilson warned.

Government in the Hot Seat

The airline’s boss blasted the government for ignoring pleas to reform Aena. The consequence? Fewer routes, fewer jobs, and fewer tourism opportunities for Spain’s under-served regions.

Ryanair has already slashed 800,000 seats and 12 routes this summer, halting operations at airports like Jerez and Valladolid, and cutting traffic at Vigo (-61%), Santiago (-28%), Zaragoza (-20%), Asturias (-11%), and Santander (-5%).

“If these airports were hotels, they would be closed,” Wilson scoffs, calling for Aena to either sell or overhaul the failing infrastructure.

Big Airports Stay Safe, Regional Ones Suffer

While Ryanair keeps growing at major hubs like Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, the Balearics, and the Canaries, Spain’s regional airports are left to wither under monopoly management. Wilson urges regional authorities to take control and make them competitive.

The Bottom Line

Ryanair says the ball is in Spain’s court: reform Aena and rescue regional airports — or watch more capacity and investment leave the country.

“We’re Europe’s lowest-cost airline. If we can’t make these airports work, no one can,” Wilson concluded.