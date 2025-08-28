Orihuela Costa’s 2023 Election and beyond Turnout: Between Numbers and Misleading Illusions





The local elections of May 2023 in Orihuela exposed once again the divide between the historic city centre and the coast.

At first glance, the figures are clear: Orihuela’s urban core turned out strongly, while Orihuela Costa trailed far behind.

Yet beneath the statistics lies a deeper story—one where numbers can either clarify reality or be stretched into convenient illusions.

Across the municipality, 46,928 voters were registered, and participation reached 65.28%, in line with provincial averages.

On the coast, however, only 7,069 residents were registered, and just 3,467 cast their ballots—a turnout of 48.9%, more than sixteen points below the municipal rate.

This chronic under-representation reflects long-standing problems: a large expatriate community not fully engaged in Spanish politics, persistent complaints of institutional neglect, and logistical barriers to voting.

Into this gap step bold claims, Advocates of coastal empowerment argue that if ( and that is a monumental if) Orihuela Costa’s “true” population of around 20,000 eligible residents all registered, the coast could dominate the council.

The theory is simple: if 15,000 backed a coastal party it would secure an absolute majority; even 10,000 supporters would guarantee a decisive role in government.

On paper, the math works. Orihuela’s city council has 25 seats, allocated by the D’Hondt system.

With turnout similar to 2023, a party needs roughly 14,000–15,000 votes for an outright majority.

In theory, 15,000 votes from the coast could tip the balance of power once and for all.

But reality is less generous. Registration never reaches 100%, ( has never broken 50%),blocs never vote in perfect unison, and turnout among coastal residents has historically been the lowest in the municipality.

Inflating expectations risks creating illusions that mislead residents into believing that dominance is only a registration form away.

To make the gap visible, numbers can be translated into seats:

The table illustrates how Orihuela Costa could, in theory, swing from marginal influence to outright dominance.

But it also reveals the true illusion: the leap from today’s 3,467 votes to 15,000 unified ballots is vast.

Achieving it would require more than feeding residents optimism—it would demand mobilisation, organisation, and above all, leadership.

What Orihuela Costa truly lacks is not voters, but a leader: a charismatic figure capable of uniting Spaniards, expatriates, and all communities around a common cause,

inspiring them not just to register but to show up at the ballot box. Without such leadership, numbers remain abstract, potential remains untapped, and discontent remains fragmented.

The lesson of 2023 is not that Orihuela Costa is powerless, nor that it secretly holds a hidden majority waiting to be unleashed.

The truth lies in between. Closing the turnout gap, building trust, and finding a unifying voice are the real steps toward influence.

Until then, extremes—whether of despair or of overinflated hope—risk misleading the very community they claim to serve.