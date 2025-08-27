Nightclub Manager in Santa Pola Arrested Over Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter





Santa Pola, August 26, 2025. — The Civil Guard has arrested the manager of a nightlife venue in Santa Pola as the alleged perpetrator of involuntary manslaughter, following the death of a man near the establishment last Sunday.

The investigation began on August 24, when the Civil Guard received a call through the 112 Emergency Coordination Center reporting an assault outside the venue. Patrol units from the San Pola Main Post and the Local Police immediately responded to the scene, where they discovered the body of a man lying face up on the ground. Officers quickly gathered testimony from several witnesses, which proved essential in clarifying the sequence of events.

The Territorial Judicial Police Team of Santa Pola took over the case, reviewing security camera footage from the establishment. The images revealed that, during an argument between the venue’s staff and the victim, the manager forcefully pushed the man. The shove caused him to fall backwards heavily onto the ground, after which he was unable to get back up.

Medical examination at the scene identified a head wound consistent with a cranioencephalic trauma to the back of the skull. Based on this evidence, officers arrested the manager and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.

Today, the detainee was brought before the Court of Duty in Elche, which ordered his release under precautionary measures while the investigation continues. Authorities are now awaiting the final results of the autopsy, which will provide further clarity on the exact cause of death.

For additional information, the Civil Guard has directed inquiries to the Peripheral Communication Office in Alicante, available at 96 514 56 60, extension 0610012.