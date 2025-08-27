From Parks to Promenades: Torrevieja Embarks on Bold Beautification Drive





Torrevieja City Council, through the Department of Parks and Gardens and in collaboration with the contracted company Actúa, has been implementing a broad program aimed at maintaining and enhancing public spaces across the municipality. Over the past several weeks, this plan has focused on both routine upkeep and targeted improvements to ensure the city’s green areas remain vibrant, safe, and welcoming.

Among the most notable actions are the pruning of trees and shrubs, clearance of overgrown vegetation in landscaped zones, and the repositioning of curb stones along various promenades and parks. These measures are complemented by tree elevation work, repairs to inspection chambers, repainting of benches, and the seasonal renewal of flowers. Together, these initiatives contribute to a more colourful and attractive urban landscape, especially in areas most frequented by residents and visitors alike.

In addition, 150 planters have recently been installed at strategic points throughout the city centre, including Plaza de la Constitución and the main streets Ramón Gallud, Concepción, and Patricio Pérez. This action not only beautifies Torrevieja’s busiest thoroughfares but also underscores the municipality’s commitment to improving the quality of its urban environment.

The overarching goal of this program is to guarantee cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable public spaces while at the same time strengthening Torrevieja’s environmental and landscape value.

Commitment During the Summer Challenge

The City Council emphasizes that the high summer temperatures pose a particular challenge, both for maintaining vegetation and for the staff working outdoors. For this reason, the Council and Actúa stress their responsibility in managing these conditions, implementing preventive measures to safeguard plant life and ensuring the safety and well-being of employees.

Closer to Citizens Through Digital Channels

To strengthen communication and transparency, the Parks and Gardens Department maintains active profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Through these platforms, citizens can follow real-time updates on pruning, planting, watering, garden cleaning, and special campaigns.

This initiative, a joint effort between the Council and Actúa, not only informs but also encourages public participation, fostering a shared commitment to a greener, better-cared-for, and more sustainable Torrevieja.

Upcoming Work in Schools and Green Areas

Looking ahead to the end of August and into September, scheduled tasks include pruning palm trees in various parts of the city and preparing green spaces in schools ahead of the new academic year. These efforts, along with other planned improvements, reflect the ongoing pledge to keep Torrevieja in excellent condition year-round.