“City Held Hostage: Hackers Demand Millions from Elche Council!”





The City of Elche has been crippled by a ransomware attack that has left officials without access to computers, telephones, or key administrative systems. Cybercriminals behind the intrusion have demanded a multi-million-euro ransom in exchange for restoring access to encrypted files and networks.

The attack, first detected on Sunday by a municipal employee working remotely, has forced city staff to halt almost all digital operations. Many discovered their screens locked and shared folders — essential to daily work — either encrypted or missing.

Ransomware, the type of malware used in the attack, hijacks systems by encrypting data or blocking access until a payment is made. Authorities say the incident mirrors a recent case in the nearby town of La Vila, where officials refused to pay a ransom in July. Recovery there took more than three weeks and some servers were never fully restored.

Elche now faces the same dilemma. While City Hall has not officially confirmed the amount demanded, sources describe it as “undoubtedly in the millions.”

Payroll at Risk

One of the most immediate concerns is the payment of August salaries for the city’s more than 2,400 employees. Mayor Pablo Ruz, who has cut short his vacation, announced on Tuesday that wages will be guaranteed through the signing of an emergency decree — handwritten if necessary — after the city worked with Spain’s Social Security administration to bypass legal obstacles caused by the paralysis.

A Long Road to Recovery

The full extent of the damage remains unclear, but experts warn that recovery could take weeks. Beginning Wednesday, IT teams are expected to start the painstaking task of cleaning computers one by one, though it is uncertain when systems will be fully operational again.

The Valencian regional auditor had already warned Elche about gaps in its cybersecurity defenses. Analysts say municipalities often lack the resources and infrastructure to defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

For now, Elche’s administration remains at a standstill — caught in what officials are calling an unprecedented digital hostage crisis.