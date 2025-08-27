Award of Management for the Tennis School at Torrevieja Tennis Club





Torrevieja Tennis Club is pleased to announce the new award of management for its Tennis School. Following a thorough evaluation of all proposals submitted, the selected project is the one presented by the team led by Pedro and David Caprotta. Their proposal was considered the most advantageous and comprehensive in economic, sporting, and organizational terms, fully meeting the requirements outlined in the technical specifications.

The Club would like to express its sincere gratitude to the previous company that has managed the Tennis School until now, acknowledging its dedication and commitment throughout the years, which greatly contributed to the school’s growth and development.

At the same time, we regret that they did not submit a proposal aligned with the conditions and requirements of this call, while fully respecting their decision.

With this new appointment, we are confident that this next stage, under the direction of the new management team, will further enhance the quality of sports training, improve organization, and deliver greater benefits to our members and athletes, while also driving the continued growth of tennis at our facilities.

In the coming days, further details will be shared regarding the new management team and their planned initiatives.