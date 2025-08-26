Man Arrested After String of Home Burglaries in San Juan and Mutxamel





Alicante, 25 August 2025. – The Guardia Civil has arrested a 57-year-old man in Alicante as the alleged perpetrator of a series of burglaries in occupied homes in San Juan de Alicante and Mutxamel. The suspect, who has a long criminal record, has been remanded in custody.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Withbeard, linked the man to five burglaries and one theft in homes with residents present, a shop theft, and two counts of fraud for using stolen bank cards.

Following multiple reports of robberies in the area, the Guardia Civil’s Investigation Unit in San Juan set up a special operation. Through evidence analysis and surveillance, officers identified the suspect, who had developed a distinctive modus operandi.

The man allegedly entered homes during the day, and if confronted by residents, pretended to be lost or confused, often asking for a glass of water to lower suspicion. While distracted, he would steal cash, wallets, and bank cards, later using the cards fraudulently in local shops.

With support from the National Police’s Northern Station in Alicante, officers tracked down and arrested the suspect, recovering €582 in cash connected to the crimes. He was brought before Alicante’s Investigating Court No. 5, which ordered his provisional imprisonment.

Guardia Civil Security Advice

In light of these incidents, the Guardia Civil is urging residents to take simple precautions to reduce the risk of burglary:

Always lock doors and windows, even for short absences, and reinforce less-visible access points.

Do not let strangers into your home based on excuses such as needing water or access to facilities; request ID and confirm with companies before granting entry.

Keep valuables, wallets, and keys out of sight and away from doors and windows. Consider safes and inventories for high-value items.

If you suspect a break-in (e.g., forced door, broken window), do not enter—call 062 (Guardia Civil) or 112 immediately.

Use the AlertCops app to report incidents, share location with emergency services, and receive security alerts.

For further information, contact the Guardia Civil Alicante Press Office at +34 96 514 56 60 (ext. 0610011).