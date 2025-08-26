AlertCops App – Personal Safety and Emergency Reporting in Spain





We often mention the AlertCops app when reporting local crime stories, as a result of which many of our readers have asked for more information about how it works.

AlertCops is an official mobile app from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior that allows residents and visitors to report crimes, suspicious activity, or emergencies directly to the Guardia Civil, Policía Nacional, or local police. It also provides real-time security alerts.

Key Features:

Report Incidents: Quickly notify police about thefts, harassment, suspicious behavior, or emergencies.

Quickly notify police about thefts, harassment, suspicious behavior, or emergencies. Geolocation: Share your location automatically with authorities for faster response.

Share your location automatically with authorities for faster response. Receive Alerts: Get official notifications on local security risks, road incidents, and natural hazards.

Get official notifications on local security risks, road incidents, and natural hazards. Emergency Contacts: Quick access to 062 (Guardia Civil) and 112 (general emergencies) .

Quick access to and . Multilingual Support: The app operates in Spanish, English, French, and Arabic, making it accessible to tourists and international residents.

Downloading and Use is absolutely free:

Download AlertCops from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Register your details securely in the app. To report an incident, choose the type of alert, enable location sharing, and send the message to the relevant authorities. Monitor notifications for alerts issued in your area.

Tip: Use the app whenever you feel unsafe, witness a crime, or need to contact authorities quickly without calling. It is widely recommended for personal safety and timely reporting throughout Spain.