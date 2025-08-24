The Leader Newspaper Edition 1090





We lead with details of a new tourist housing development in Playa Flamenca that has taken over 11,000 square metres of land in the natural valley of the Cañada de la Mosca and Toro ravines, dramatically reducing the drainage capacity of one of Orihuela Costa’s most fragile waterways.

Page 6 features the battle of the Babilonia Beach residents who are due to see their properties demolished in just over 3 weeks time while on page 12 we look back at the timeline of the battle between the authorities and the residents of Bellavista urbanisation over access to the Paseo de Aguamarina.