ALARMING SHORTAGE: 70% of Valencian Forest Fire Units Operating Understaffed!





Valencia is on fire—figuratively, at least—for its forest firefighting teams. While the northern half of Spain battles raging infernos, the Valencian Community has, so far, avoided major blazes this summer. But behind the scenes, a serious crisis is brewing: seven out of ten forest firefighting units are running short-handed, leaving professionals overworked and vulnerable.

According to Levante-EMV sources, only 19 of the 62 units across Valencia, Castellón, and Alicante were fully staffed this Monday, a day when fire risk hit its peak. The remaining units scrambled with fewer firefighters than regulations require, multiplying risks and reducing effectiveness in firefighting operations.

By province, the picture is stark:

Valencia : Just 7 of 28 units were fully manned; 2 were inoperative due to missing personnel.

: Just 7 of 28 units were fully manned; 2 were inoperative due to missing personnel. Alicante : At least 8 of 14 units were incomplete.

: At least 8 of 14 units were incomplete. Castellón: Only 6 of 20 units had full teams.

The shortages are so critical that the Generalitat kept two units in Valencia instead of sending them to assist in León, where dozens of fires raged.

“We’re sold out,” admitted one firefighter. Each team is supposed to have a leader, deputy leader, three firefighters, and a truck driver—six members in total. With fewer, units are forced into high-risk deployments. “If there are four of us instead of six, we’re short on resources to control the situation. We’re more vulnerable,” said one.

The strain isn’t just on safety—it’s on stamina. Firefighters endure 10- to 12-hour shifts in sweltering heat, carrying heavy equipment across steep terrain. Fewer personnel means fewer rest breaks, raising the risk of accidents and injuries. And each injury only worsens the staffing problem, creating a vicious cycle of overwork and danger.

Union sources are calling for immediate action from the Generalitat to break the cycle and protect both firefighters and the forests they defend.

The warning is clear: even if Valencia has avoided major blazes so far, understaffed units are a ticking time bomb ready to explode when the next fire hits.