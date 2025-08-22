Concerns Raised Over Playground Maintenance in Orihuela Costa





The municipal company ILDO, tasked with the upkeep of children’s play areas across Orihuela, is facing criticism after residents claim maintenance work has not been carried out as agreed.

According to the contract, ILDO is responsible for keeping playgrounds “in optimum condition,” ensuring both safety and appearance. This includes weekly visual inspections, fortnightly functional checks, and annual safety and quality reviews, alongside regular maintenance such as cleaning, painting, lubrication, adjustments, and repairs with original parts.

However, the contract does not specify an inventory of the approximately 70 playgrounds under its care, leaving uncertainty over the true extent of ILDO’s obligations.

Since taking over responsibility in February, residents report that the company has failed to carry out inspections, controls, or repairs on playgrounds along the coast.

One resident, Mónica from Los Dolses, highlighted the issue by sending photographs of her local playground, which she described as “completely unusable.” She personally contacted Councillor for the Coast, Mr Mestre, who visited the site in June but later admitted that the area would not be covered by ILDO’s services.

This has raised wider concerns that ILDO’s workforce and resources are not sufficient to meet the real needs of Orihuela Costa. As a result, some playgrounds and green zones appear to be excluded from the company’s scope, leaving facilities in disrepair. For example, the zip line at Aguamarina park has remained broken for over a year, depriving children of its use.

The local group Unidos por la Costa has formally raised the issue with councillors for Infrastructure and the Coast, more than three months ago, but claim no response has yet been given. Residents are still waiting for clarification on whether the coastal area’s parks and playgrounds will receive the maintenance they urgently require.