Spain Endures Worst Wildfire Season in 30 Years: Over 350,000 Hectares Destroyed





Madrid 19 AUGUST— Spain is battling its most destructive summer of wildfires since 1994, with more than 350,000 hectares already burned, mass evacuations across several regions, and at least four confirmed deaths.

The crisis is concentrated in Galicia, Castilla y León, and Extremadura, where dozens of active blazes continue to overwhelm emergency services. In Ourense alone, flames have consumed more than 58,000 hectares. Castilla y León is facing more than 20 active fires across provinces including Zamora, León, Salamanca, and Ávila.

One of the most dangerous fronts is the Jarilla fire in Cáceres, Extremadura, which has scorched more than 15,000 hectares and stretched across a 155-kilometer perimeter. Reinforcements have poured in from across Spain and abroad, including 66 German firefighters with 21 vehicles. Around 300 personnel and 25 aircraft are now engaged in containment efforts. Evacuations have been carried out in towns such as Hervás, Jerte, and Tornavacas, though some residents have been able to return as conditions stabilize.

On Monday, the Jarilla fire crossed into Salamanca, advancing toward the Sierra de Candelario. Crews from INFOCAL have launched air operations to prevent the flames from spreading toward nearby villages and the province of Ávila. Authorities are also closely monitoring another front advancing from Portugal into the Duero River valley.

Galicia has suffered historic losses. The Larouco fire in Ourense has destroyed over 18,000 hectares — the largest in the region’s history. Combined with other major blazes in Chandrexa de Queixa and Oímbra, more than 70,000 hectares have been lost in recent weeks, making 2025 Galicia’s second-worst year on record, behind only 2006. Train services between Madrid and Galicia have been suspended for six consecutive days.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has toured several of the affected areas, including Orense, León, and Extremadura, calling for a national pact on climate change and stronger wildfire prevention measures.

Lower temperatures and higher humidity overnight have offered firefighters some relief, but the scale of destruction has already placed 2025 among the most catastrophic wildfire seasons in Spain’s modern history. The United Nations has described the situation as part of the world’s “new climate normal.”