Orihuela Acts Against Wild Boar Activity Amid Growing Agricultural Losses





The Orihuela Department of Environment, led by Noelia Grao, has announced that, due to the increasing presence of wild boars in agricultural zones, authorities are authorizing controlled capture or culling operations. These measures, granted following technical reports from the regional government, aim to mitigate the significant damage these animals are causing to crops and farm infrastructure.

In recent weeks, farmers have reported substantial economic losses, both from destroyed crops and from damage to irrigation systems. Beyond threatening the viability of certain agricultural operations, the proximity of wild boars to residential areas raises safety concerns.

These authorizations are issued in accordance with regional legislation, which allows for exceptional wildlife population control when significant harm to crops, infrastructure, or public safety is demonstrated. Each intervention requires a detailed technical report justifying the need for action and specifying the most appropriate control method.

Noelia Grao emphasized that “protecting agricultural activity and respecting the environment are twin priorities. That is why every operation is backed by technical guidance, carried out under controlled conditions, and followed up to evaluate its effectiveness.”

The Department of Environment will continue collaborating with farmers, hunting associations, and relevant authorities to address the issue. According to the Conselleria de Medio Ambiente, Infraestructuras y Territorio, these authorizations are processed under the procedure ‘Request for Control of Wild Ungulates in Common Hunting Areas,’ which allows, in justified cases, methods such as stakeouts, baiting, drives, or stalking.

The procedure is available year-round and is governed by Law 13/2004 on Hunting in the Valencian Community and Order 22/2021, which specifically regulates wild boar control. Applicants must submit an initial technical report and, after the operation, a results report to ensure proper monitoring by regional authorities.