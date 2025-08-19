Guardians of Water: Orihuela to Restore Historic Twin Waterwheels of Moquita and Pando





In the fertile heart of Orihuela’s huerta, two silent giants of wood and iron still stand — the Twin Waterwheels of Moquita and Pando. Once vital to channelling water through the traditional irrigation system that shaped the landscape for centuries, these historic structures are now the focus of a new plan to safeguard the city’s hydraulic heritage.

The Orihuela City Council, through its Department of Agriculture and in collaboration with the Heritage Department, has announced the launch of a comprehensive conservation project dedicated to ensuring the long-term survival of the waterwheels. The initiative is part of a wider effort to protect the network of dams, canals, and ditches that define Orihuela’s agricultural identity.

Councilor Noelia Grao explained that a technical report is in progress and will soon guide a detailed program of action. “Our aim is to restore, preserve, and maintain the Twin Waterwheels and the traditional irrigation system they represent. They are more than mechanical structures — they are symbols of Orihuela’s history and a legacy we owe to future generations,” she said.

The plan foresees the installation of drainage systems to improve water circulation and reactivate the wheels using natural hydraulic force. It will also establish a permanent maintenance protocol, with regular cleaning and upkeep, to keep the waterwheels in working order and prevent further deterioration.

Conservation efforts have, in fact, already begun. In recent weeks, specialized teams under municipal supervision carried out cleaning and lubrication of the wheel axles, a first step toward their revival.

For Orihuela, the project goes beyond engineering: it is about cultural memory and identity. The waterwheels, long admired by residents and visitors alike, embody a way of life built around water and agriculture — a tradition that has nourished the region for generations.

As Grao concluded: “The Twin Waterwheels will remain a living symbol of our history, a proud testament to Orihuela’s culture of water, and a reminder of how innovation and tradition can flow together.”