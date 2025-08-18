When Does Sunburn Require Medical Attention?





Key Signs of Severe Cases in Summer

Sunburn is one of the most common consequences of sun exposure. While most cases are mild and heal on their own with basic care, some can become more serious and require urgent medical attention. Dr. Luis Tejedor, Head of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics at Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria University Hospital, explains the warning signs that indicate when a sunburn needs professional evaluation.

Symptoms of Severe Sunburn

A mild sunburn usually causes slight redness, tenderness, and surface discomfort that improves within a few days. However, you should seek medical care if you experience:

Large or widespread blisters

Severe pain

Fever

Chills

General malaise

Warning Signs That Require Urgent Care

Certain complications should prompt immediate medical attention. These include:

Numerous or large blisters

Intense pain and swelling

Fever, dizziness, or headache

Nausea or vomiting

Signs of dehydration

Overall decline in physical condition

Blisters are especially concerning because they signal deeper skin damage, increase the risk of infection, and may lead to permanent scarring if not treated properly.

Untreated severe sunburn can result in:

Skin infections

Dehydration

Long-term changes in skin color (hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation)

Permanent scars

Increased risk of skin cancer due to cumulative damage

Infection risk rises when blisters break or are handled improperly. Warning signs include worsening pain, swelling, redness around the burn, yellow discharge or pus, foul odor, and sometimes fever.

How to Treat Sunburn at Home

For mild sunburns, safe at-home treatments include:

Applying cool compresses

Using pure aloe vera gel or gentle, fragrance-free moisturizers

Avoiding irritating products

Staying well-hydrated

Taking over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen if needed

Special Precautions for Children and Older Adults

Sunburn complications are more common and potentially more severe in children and elderly individuals. Their more fragile skin and reduced healing capacity make them more vulnerable to dehydration, infections, temperature regulation issues, and permanent scarring.

Image courtesy Pexels