When Does Sunburn Require Medical Attention?

Key Signs of Severe Cases in Summer
Sunburn is one of the most common consequences of sun exposure. While most cases are mild and heal on their own with basic care, some can become more serious and require urgent medical attention. Dr. Luis Tejedor, Head of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics at Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria University Hospital, explains the warning signs that indicate when a sunburn needs professional evaluation.
Symptoms of Severe Sunburn
A mild sunburn usually causes slight redness, tenderness, and surface discomfort that improves within a few days. However, you should seek medical care if you experience:
- Large or widespread blisters
- Severe pain
- Fever
- Chills
- General malaise
Warning Signs That Require Urgent Care
Certain complications should prompt immediate medical attention. These include:
- Numerous or large blisters
- Intense pain and swelling
- Fever, dizziness, or headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Signs of dehydration
- Overall decline in physical condition
Blisters are especially concerning because they signal deeper skin damage, increase the risk of infection, and may lead to permanent scarring if not treated properly.
Untreated severe sunburn can result in:
- Skin infections
- Dehydration
- Long-term changes in skin color (hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation)
- Permanent scars
- Increased risk of skin cancer due to cumulative damage
Infection risk rises when blisters break or are handled improperly. Warning signs include worsening pain, swelling, redness around the burn, yellow discharge or pus, foul odor, and sometimes fever.
How to Treat Sunburn at Home
For mild sunburns, safe at-home treatments include:
- Applying cool compresses
- Using pure aloe vera gel or gentle, fragrance-free moisturizers
- Avoiding irritating products
- Staying well-hydrated
- Taking over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen if needed
Special Precautions for Children and Older Adults
Sunburn complications are more common and potentially more severe in children and elderly individuals. Their more fragile skin and reduced healing capacity make them more vulnerable to dehydration, infections, temperature regulation issues, and permanent scarring.
