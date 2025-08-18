Three Arrests following Orihuela Jewellery Theft After Stealing Homeowner’s Keys from His Car





Police say the suspects cloned the vehicle’s remote signal to gain access and later robbed the victim’s home.

The National Police have arrested three men, aged between 31 and 38, in Orihuela on suspicion of belonging to a criminal group, burglary, and theft from a vehicle.

According to investigators, the suspects followed their victim from his home to a nearby shopping centre. After the man parked and left his car, the suspects allegedly accessed the vehicle by cloning the remote-control frequency, then stole a set of house keys left inside. Using those keys, they broke into the victim’s home in the city centre and stole a collection of valuable jewellery and luxury watches.

How the Theft Was Discovered

The incident came to light when the homeowner returned from shopping and found his house had been burgled. At first, he believed he had simply lost his keys in the shopping centre car park. But before he could look for them, he received an alarm notification alerting him to a break-in at his home.

Police officers rushed to the property and, together with the victim, confirmed that a large amount of jewellery and several high-value watches had been stolen.

A Coordinated Operation

Investigators determined that the three suspects acted in an organized manner with clearly divided roles. One followed the victim, another intercepted the car’s locking system with a code-grabbing device, and the group then used the stolen keys to carry out the burglary while the victim was still shopping.

Arrests Within 24 Hours

Thanks to swift coordination and intelligence gathering, police were able to narrow down the suspects’ movements. Within 24 hours, they located the getaway vehicle used in the crime and arrested the men as they left their residence.

A search of the suspects’ home, authorized by a judge, resulted in the recovery of all the stolen property. Police also seized a device used to clone car remote frequencies.