Summer 2025: Murphy’s Law Wreaks Havoc on the Orihuela Costa





Opinion Article reproduced and translated from Diario Informacion

By Tomás Moreno and Eliseo Sastre

As we all know, Murphy’s Law famously states that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong.

That principle applies perfectly to Orihuela Costa this summer — halfway through the current government’s term (PP and VOX) — because instead of improving, when compared to previous years, the situation has deteriorated noticeably.

At the height of the summer season, with more than 100,000 residents in Orihuela Costa, not a single one of the basic municipal services meets the minimum standards of quality.

Critical services such as street cleaning, waste collection, road paving and signage, public lighting, maintenance of green spaces and playgrounds, and even the beaches, are failing spectacularly.

The facts speak for themselves:

dirty, foul-smelling streets with asphalt soaked in leachate and no street washing; too few waste containers, most of them old and replaced slowly and haphazardly; trash piling up due to overflowing bins; uncontrolled dumping of furniture and garden waste; neighbourhoods left in darkness for weeks; dry riverbeds left uncleared, creating serious risks of fires and flooding; dangerously poor road signage, affecting traffic safety; weeds taking over sidewalks and roads; neglected beaches with deteriorating facilities; abandoned parks and playgrounds; and more than 31 road accidents reported to local police, caused by potholes in public roads. Meanwhile, residents’ complaints on social media grow louder every day.

Several common factors explain the poor state of these services:

a) A Department of Coast and Beaches whose councillor, Mr. Mestre, fails to fulfil his responsibilities. Beyond complaining to the mayor about lacking tasks, he has not even managed to keep the beaches in decent condition — they are worse than ever.

b) A lack of political will to allocate more staff, equipment, and resources to the coast, despite the fact that it generates €15 million more than it receives.

c) An under-resourced police force, unable to cope with rising crime and antisocial behaviour.

d) Scarce investment and painfully slow budget execution — for example, the much-needed repair of the railings at Playa Flamenca won’t be completed until mid-September at the earliest.

e) The absence of administrative decentralization, meaning no decision-making centres are located on the coast to manage, plan, and oversee the execution of basic services.

The government’s inability to deliver improvements in services or investments contrasts sharply with its hyperactivity in managing certain services through municipal companies (wasn’t this supposed to be the left’s approach?) and hiring coordinators and advisers, swelling the municipal payroll with loyal appointees.

The only “green shoots” we can point to in this government’s management are the weeds — some over half a meter tall — sprouting on every sidewalk and street, turning our town into a jungle fit for a science fiction set. It is worth recalling that the current mayor, before taking office, publicly said he could not understand how something as “simple” as weed clearing wasn’t being done. The worst thing a politician can do is break their word and deceive voters.

Residents of Orihuela Costa are tired of waiting, year after year, for improvements to basic services and infrastructure — improvements that have not arrived, even more than two years into the current government’s term. Instead, we suffer the constant frustration of politicians who repeatedly fail to deliver on their promises to the coast.

Orihuela Costa needs a civic alternative, free from personal agendas and dogma — one focused solely on the interests of residents and on reversing the decline we are living through.

Tomás Moreno and Eliseo Sastre are president and vice president, respectively, of the neighborhood association Unidos por la Costa.