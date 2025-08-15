Fairways Like Carpet, Greens Like Glass – and San Miguel Golfers Like Toast





Lo Romero – a jewel of the Costa Blanca South. An incredibly popular course in amazing condition, bearing in mind the heat of the August sun. The fairways were cut to perfection and the greens rolled pure. The whole team (pro shop, La Terraza and maintenance) are professional, warm and welcoming – thank you.

36 golfers were there bright and early, made up of 29 members and 7 guests for a bright, warm tee off time. The pace of play was good and some great scores were logged as follows:

Gold: Mike Stott (38 points)

Silver: Martin Clark (36 points)

Bronze: Mick Roscoe (41 points and best score of the day)

The “Twos” pot was shared by Mike “Tutu” Stott (2x Twos), Darren Strugnell and Tommy McGinn. Nearest the Pins were won by Denis Ryan (5th), Alan Hill (7th), Mike Stott (12th) and Greame Millington (15th). The football card was claimed by Conor Lambert with Newcastle and Charlie Holmes can raise his glass and drink to Norman this evening having “won” the “McBride Bottle”. Two guest prizes of a sleeve of balls when to Dean Docherty (37 points) and Freddie Ljuhs (36 points).

We also raised a glass to our dear, departed friend, Norman McBride, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday. He is missed.

Next week we are at Roda which we don’t play very often and are looking forward to.

**SPONSORSHIP AVAILABILITY** If you are interested in sponsoring one of our games – please contact smgs91info@gmail.com to discuss further. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Our winners photographed left to right – Dean Docherty (1st Guest), Mike Stott (Gold), Mick Roscoe (Bronze), Tony Smale (the PBomber), Lee Eastman (Captain), Darren Strugnell (President), Freddie Ljuhs (2nd Guest) and Charlie Holmes (“McBride Bottle) – well done all: