77-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crossing Accident in Torrevieja





A 77-year-old woman died on Wednesday night after being struck by a car while crossing a pedestrian crosswalk on Avenida José Samper in Torrevieja, near Calle Helena. The incident was confirmed Thursday by sources from the Department of Security and Traffic.

The victim, a Spanish national from Madrid, was crossing the road around 9:45 p.m. alongside her partner when she was hit by an SUV driven by an 84-year-old Spanish man. According to the same sources, her partner narrowly escaped being struck, missing the vehicle’s impact by just a few centimetres.

Local Police arrested the driver at the scene on suspicion of reckless injury. He gave a statement before being released with charges. Three other members of his family were also traveling in the car at the time.

The woman suffered cardiac arrest and other injuries and was transported to Torrevieja University Hospital. Medical staff attempted to revive her for more than an hour using resuscitation procedures, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Neighbours described the victim and her husband as well-known and long-time summer residents of the area. They had returned only days earlier after a medical appointment in Guadalajara, their primary place of residence.

Avenida José Samper García, located in the northern part of Torrevieja near Torre del Moro, experiences heavy traffic year-round, especially during the summer holiday period when seasonal residents arrive. The City Council has installed safety measures along this avenue and surrounding streets, including illuminated pedestrian crossings to remind drivers to reduce speed — measures that were also in place at the crossing where the fatal accident occurred.

The Generalitat’s Emergency Coordination Centre (CICU) has not yet provided further details regarding the medical response.