Civil Guard Solves Two Animal Abuse Cases in Murcia and San Pedro del Pinatar





In Murcia, a driver threw a cat onto the road and ran over it three times.

In San Pedro del Pinatar, several dogs were found severely malnourished in an animal abandonment case.

Both suspects are under investigation for alleged crimes against animals.

Murcia, August 14, 2025 – The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has investigated two individuals in connection with separate cases of animal abuse—one in the city of Murcia and the other in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The first case involves a driver who repeatedly ran over a cat, causing its death. The second case concerns the severe neglect of several dogs suffering from malnutrition.

These investigations form part of the Civil Guard’s ongoing efforts to protect animal welfare and prosecute acts of cruelty toward animals.

Cat Thrown and Run Over in La Tercia (Murcia)

Specialists from the Civil Guard’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) launched an investigation in La Tercia, a district of Murcia, after receiving reports of a serious crime involving the deliberate killing of a cat.

Officers confirmed that the driver of a high-end vehicle had thrown a cat from inside the car and then run over it multiple times, killing the animal.

Thanks to citizen cooperation, investigators identified the suspect, who was later located in Torrevieja (Alicante). The man is now under investigation for an alleged crime against animals.

Neglect of Three Dogs in San Pedro del Pinatar

In the second case, San Pedro del Pinatar’s local police alerted the Civil Guard to a suspected instance of animal abandonment. Several dogs were reportedly suffering from extreme food deprivation.

SEPRONA officers confirmed the report, finding three dogs in a home in extremely poor health—severely underweight with bone deformities consistent with prolonged malnutrition.

The Civil Guard coordinated with the municipality’s authorized animal collection service to remove the dogs. The animals’ owner is now under investigation for animal abandonment, having failed to provide basic care, proper nutrition, or veterinary attention.

In both cases, the suspects could face fines and a ban on owning animals for several years.