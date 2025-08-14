Cabo Roig Promenade Still Closed as PSOE Slams PP-Vox actions as “Political Theatre”





The PSOE of Orihuela has accused the municipal government—run by the Popular Party (PP) and Vox—of failing for two summers in a row (2024 and 2025) to reopen the Cabo Roig promenade, despite repeated promises. This has left residents of Orihuela Costa without access to the popular walking and leisure space, especially in August.

Socialist councillor Milagros Lacárcel criticised what she called a staged political performance by the Urban Planning councillor, questioning why the government waited so long to request judicial assistance if they already knew it was necessary. She said a decree signed by the mayor in mid-July showed that steps were taken as early as 1 July, meaning the event staged in August was “pure theatre.”

The PSOE recalled that in April 2025, PP and Vox promised the promenade would reopen this summer. However, when the PSOE tried to review the official file on the project in early August, they were initially blocked, then given incomplete documents, and told the rest would not be available until 21 August—well after the staged announcement.

Lacárcel accused the government of trying to mislead residents and prevent proper oversight, calling the situation “an absurd mockery.” She said the promenade remains closed with no solution in sight and reminded people that the PSOE had predicted last year it would not reopen this summer despite government claims.

She concluded that the real problem is a lack of genuine work and management, not photo opportunities or marketing.

