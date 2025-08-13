Police Bust Secret Garage and find 212 Cannabis Plants Behind Rojales Chop Shop





What looked like a dusty, forgotten property on the outskirts of Rojales has turned out to be the scene of a double life of crime. Behind its rusting gates, police discovered an illegal car workshop, a clandestine scrapyard, and, hidden away in a secluded courtyard, a flourishing cannabis farm with more than 200 plants.

The bust began when local police noticed an unusual stream of vehicles slipping in and out of the supposedly abandoned site at all hours. Their suspicions quickly grew, and the tip-off was passed to the National Police, who moved in to see what was really going on.

Once inside the property, officers found dismantled cars, scattered vehicle parts, and tools covering the floor — clear evidence of a chop shop operating in the shadows. But the operation took a dramatic turn when investigators caught a strong whiff of marijuana drifting from an interior patio. Following the smell, they uncovered neat rows of cannabis plants, tended and thriving under the cover of the workshop’s noisy machinery.

The man behind the setup, a 49-year-old tenant of the property, is accused of running the illegal garage as a front for a large-scale indoor drug cultivation business. With judicial approval, National Police officers, supported by the Valencian regional police, carried out a full search of the premises. In total, 212 cannabis plants were seized, and the suspect was arrested on charges relating to crimes against public health.

The regional police also issued official inspection penalties for the illegal vehicle dismantling operation, adding to the list of offences tied to the site. From the street, it had the appearance of just another abandoned lot. But inside, it was a carefully concealed hub of criminal activity — cars stripped for parts while cannabis plants quietly flourished just metres away.

For Rojales residents, the case is a stark reminder that even the quietest corners of town can conceal serious crime, and sometimes, it only takes a telltale smell to bring down a hidden empire.