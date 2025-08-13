Orihuela, Its Districts, and Orihuela Costa: Propaganda, Neglect, and a Political Scam





OPINION ARTICLE BY – Isidro Grao Estañ

“…real management is conspicuous by its absence. There is no planning, no listening, no priorities. Just empty headlines, broken promises, and wasted public resources… When you do nothing, any park can be sold as a historic investment.”

Palacio del Marqués de Arneva, headquarters of the Orihuela City Council

The situation in Orihuela—and especially in Orihuela Costa—is nothing short of scandalous.

A city that should be a benchmark for its tourism, economic, and social potential has been hijacked by a PP–Vox municipal government whose only roadmap is mismanagement, waste, and propaganda. In Orihuela, resurfacing a street or replacing rubbish bins—routine matters in any competent municipality—are celebrated with press conferences, staged photo ops, and triumphalist headlines. Because when you do nothing, any patch-up job can be spun as a “historic investment.”

Meanwhile, urgent matters are untouched, important ones ignored, and unnecessary ones paid for at exorbitant prices.

In the rural districts of Orihuela, residents endure crumbling streets, a lack of basic services, insufficient lighting, poor sanitation, ineffective waste management, and a lack of proper infrastructure.

In Orihuela Costa, the situation borders on criminal negligence: neglected roads, uncollected rubbish, potholes, broken pavements, rusted signs, and dangerous sinkholes are not exaggerations but daily realities for thousands.

Whole housing estates are abandoned, strewn with garbage, while the City Council responds with indifference… and more photo opportunities. Tax-paying residents are forced to repair streets at their own expense. Is that resilience? No—it’s institutional abandonment.

Isidro Grao Estañ

Where are the one and a half million tourists we were promised during the election campaign? Where is the promised investment? Where is the shame?

The 2024 budget included over €41 million in loans, advertised as “interest-free until used.” A lie. We are paying more than €3,100 a day in interest, without a single significant investment to show for it.

That money is not being used to fix streets or improve public services; instead, it’s being wasted on empty premises that have been rented for over a year, unnecessary building purchases, and sustaining a clientelist network of useless political appointments.

While neighbourhoods decay and residents demand basic services, there’s always money for outrageous salaries.

Dozens of advisers appointed without merit, heads of municipal companies with no clear duties, duplications, opaque structures… and salaries of €40,000, €50,000, €80,000, even €100,000 a year.

City Hall has become a well-oiled job-placement agency for feeding egos and repaying political favours while public services collapse.

Vox came into City Hall railing against political cronyism, advisers, the 2030 Agenda, political subsidies, and waste. Today, all they do is keep quiet, collect their pay, and obey orders. They prop up the entire corrupt structure they once denounced. They’ve swallowed all their speeches in exchange for token power and very real salaries.

They once condemned political appointments; now they make them. They denounced waste; now they sign off on it. They promised to dismantle the clientelist network; now they expand it. They’ve abandoned all their “principles”—except the usual ones: xenophobia, homophobia, and hate speech, which they keep alive while the PP whitewashes them without shame, buying their silence with power and money. Their only real contribution to government is hatred and noise.

This is not about occasional mistakes or questionable decisions. This is about a governing model built on lies, photo ops, and leaflets. Real governance is absent. There is no planning, no listening, no prioritising—only empty headlines, broken promises, and squandered public resources.

This is not incompetence; it is a political scam.

Orihuela cannot wait any longer. Citizens are sick of being lied to, of paying taxes for nothing, of watching money go down the drain while problems grow. They are sick of a government that delays, disguises, and sugarcoats instead of acting.

Orihuela, its districts, and Orihuela Costa need a government that works—not one that applauds itself. A government that listens, not poses. A government that acts, not lies.

What’s at stake is not just a legislative term—it’s the dignity of a municipality that deserves far more than this shameful farce sustained by PP and Vox.

Isidro Grau Estañ is a councillor for the PSOE municipal group in Orihuela City Council

Article courtesy: Isidro Grao Estañ