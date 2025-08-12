Torrevieja to Introduce Paid Parking in Town Centre





The Torrevieja Town Hall has launched the administrative process to introduce regulated parking (ORA) in the city centre, opening a 20-day public consultation period for residents to submit suggestions. This step precedes the drafting of a municipal ordinance that will also regulate new paid park-and-ride facilities.

The move aims to improve traffic flow, increase parking turnover, and optimise the use of public space, particularly in high-demand commercial and tourist areas. The initial ORA zone is expected to cover the redeveloped seafront, featuring pedestrianised streets within an area roughly bounded by San Pascual Street, the promenades, San Policarpo, and Patricio Zammit streets.

Alongside ORA, the council plans to create park-and-ride areas as part of a broader strategy for sustainable mobility, encouraging reduced private car use and promoting alternative transport. Six municipal plots near the CV-905 and N-332 bypass have been earmarked for development, to be adapted by private operators in exchange for operating rights. One such site, between Urbano Arregui Avenue, the railway station, and the N-332, is already being used informally for free parking.

The initiative follows similar blue-zone schemes in nearby towns such as Orihuela, Guardamar del Segura, and Callosa de Segura. Torrevieja currently has an extensive network of underground car parks but is also preparing to restrict traffic through a low-emission zone.

The plan comes during peak tourist season, when Torrevieja’s population can triple from its 105,000 registered residents to over 350,000, straining infrastructure, parking, and traffic management. To address enforcement and mobility issues, the city will, for the first time, employ 21 dedicated Parking Wardens

The public consultation phase will be followed by a draft ordinance, which will undergo another round of feedback before final approval.