Thader’s Friendly Marathon rolls on with Mixed Midweek Results





RESULTS:

CD THADER – 1 ORIHUELA CF – 2

CD THADER – 1 HERCULES CF ¨B¨ – 3

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Two midweek matches, both inside Moi Gomez Stadium, continued Thader´s mammoth run of pre season friendlies.

For the first game on Wednesday, the number of visiting fans far outnumbered the local Thader supporters. Without exaggeration, there must have been close on a combined total of a thousand, which is probably twice the amount of that for a home league match.

Orihuela play in the 2nd federation division, which is 2 steps above where Thader are in the system. For some unknown reason, Thader elected to wear their new green away shirts, and to add to the confusion, Orihuela donned yellow (a colour Thader normally use for away matches!!).

Camilo slammed the ball against the post on 12 mins, as the visitors took the early initiative. But, less than a min later, Thader took the lead in bizarre circumstances.

Under no pressure, just inside his own half, Orihuela full back Sheffield, inexplicably hoofed a back pass to his keeper Buigues. Way off his line, Buigues could only watch in horror as the ball sailed over him into the net.

Midway through the half, Orihuela had a goal disallowed for offside.

A rare Thader attack on 38 mins, resulted in Robin being sent flying inside the penalty area, but alas a penalty was not forthcoming. As the half neared it´s conclusion, Sergio pulled off a stunning diving save to deny a Munafo header squaring proceedings, then Robin headed a Thader free kick wide of the far post.

Sergio was again called into action on 50 mins, when he pushed aside a goal bound strike by Rivera, as Orihuela fans started cranking up the noise level. Monterde was denied a goal due to another offside decision on 80 mins, but from the next attack, Solsana levelled the scores, when he chipped the ball over Sergio.

Inside a minute later, Monterde was brought down in the box, allowing Solana to score his brace from the spot, and give Orihuela a deserved victory.

Forty eight hours later, a visit by newly promoted Hercules ¨B¨ (a step up from the Community league, which Thader compete in), was another stern test for Raul Mora´s men. Although Tremino scored a well worked goal on 20 mins, they eventually succumbed to a 1-3 defeat.

Next Weds, 13 Aug, Thader must travel to fellow Vega Baja side Guardamar, then on Sat 16 Aug, Torrellano will visit Moi Gomez Stadium, Rojales (both these friendlies are expected to be 8pm kos).