No Bull as Spain Plans a 300-Metre Landmark





Spain is planning to build a colossal 300-metre-tall metal bull sculpture, aiming to create a new national landmark and tourist attraction. Promoted by the Spanish Academy of Bullfighting, the project, called The Bull of Spain, hopes to rival iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.

The sculpture would depict a fighting bull and be funded entirely by private investment. The Academy is currently searching for a town with strong visitor numbers and good transport connections to host the monument. The chosen location would benefit economically, sharing in the project’s profits through increased tourism and local business activity.

Madrid was initially considered but rejected the idea, so discussions are underway with other municipalities. Unlike the smaller, widely recognized Osborne bulls—large black silhouettes scattered across Spain—the new statue would be on a much grander scale.

At 300 metres high, the bull would feature panoramic viewing points in its horns, offering visitors sweeping views of the surroundings. A cultural and tourist complex at the base would include themed restaurants, shops, exhibitions, and activities centered on bullfighting, which is legally recognized as part of Spain’s cultural heritage.

Jorge Álvarez, president of the Spanish Academy of Bullfighting, said, “All tourists take a bull with them as a souvenir. Why not give them one they can never forget?”

The project joins a recent trend in Spain of ambitious monument construction, such as the ongoing build of what will be the world’s largest statue of Christ near Madrid.

The giant bull raises questions about whether it will become a proud emblem of Spanish heritage or be seen by some as a controversial and outdated symbol celebrating bullfighting culture.

Image: Academia Española de Tauromaquia