Lifesaving Drugs for Pets at Risk Under New Spanish Laws





During the first half of this year vets and their associates, pet owners and supporters organised and attended large scale demonstrations in all the major cities in Spain to demand amendments to new laws, introduced in January, and a return to the previous veterinary regime where treatment and medications were based on a vets recommendations training and experience.

The restraints imposed on vets since the introduction of the new laws is the restriction and use of antibiotics and other medications for animals and forbidding the use of any drug classified for human use, even though the price of veterinary-only drugs is much more expensive than a more widely used human classified drug available at Farmacias, and previously available to clients for their pets.

A prime example of this dilemma is a medicine named alopurinol, used to treat the lethal canine disease leishmaniasis, rare in people but common in dogs and one of the biggest causes of dog mortality in Mediterranean countries.

However, alopurinol is classified for human use and not for dogs, so vets are not now allowed to prescribe it for a dog, only veterinary class drugs that are up to 20 times more expensive.

There are other restraints on vets since January regarding the uses of serum (saline solution), and the prescribing of drugs must be in accordance with outdated leaflets that accompany them, with some not updated for up to 15 years despite recent scientific studies, the administering of a drug from the vet’s own stock was only for the day of consultation, any subsequent days treatment of the drug had to be via a prescription and a full pack of the drug purchased from a Farmacia, even though a pet may need just 2/3 tablets to complete the treatment!

Thankfully, and as a direct result of the widespread protests and demonstrations, this one particular rule has been reverted by the law makers in recent days so that vets can now offer a full course of treatment using drugs from their stock without the need for their client to buy a full box from a Farmacia.

