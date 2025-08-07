Torrevieja Launches €1.8 Million Tender for Implementation of Low Emission Zone





The Torrevieja City Council has opened the tender process for the creation of a Low Emission Zone (LEZ), a project valued at €1.78 million and funded by the European Union through the Next Generation EU funds, under the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan.

The initiative, set to span three years, aims to reduce harmful emissions, enhance air quality, and promote sustainable urban mobility in accordance with Royal Decree 1052/2022 and Spain’s Climate Change Law.

The contract covers three main phases:

1. Technical Planning

The first phase involves preparing a comprehensive technical study to define the scope and layout of the LEZ. This includes identifying the two designated zones—one within the urban center and another around the surrounding ring road. The study will detail access control points, vehicle restrictions, signage requirements, and management tools. It will also assess the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the project.

2. Equipment Installation and System Setup

Once planning is complete, the necessary infrastructure will be installed. This includes license plate recognition cameras, video surveillance systems, air and noise quality sensors, and vertical signage.

A central control hub will be established with a video wall and monitoring stations. Additionally, a cloud-based digital platform will be developed for managing access and issuing fines. This system will be accessible to the public via a mobile app and web portal, offering information on regulations, entry times, and permit applications.

3. Operation and Maintenance

The final phase will focus on the ongoing operation and maintenance of the LEZ over a three-year period. The selected contractor will be responsible for system connectivity, real-time monitoring, and technical support. The contract also includes installing a fixed pollutant monitoring station and four multi-parameter sensors.

To support public awareness and compliance, an outreach campaign will be launched to inform residents, visitors, and local businesses about the new rules. Municipal staff will also receive specialized training on the use and oversight of the platform.

Once operational, Torrevieja’s LEZ will feature 39 monitored access points across two traffic control zones. Vehicle restrictions will be introduced progressively, targeting the most polluting vehicles in alignment with European goals for decarbonization and urban air quality improvement.