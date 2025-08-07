Jumilla Bans Muslim Festivals in Public Spaces, Sparking Outcry Amid Rising Migrant Tensions





Jumilla, in Spain’s Murcia region, has become the first municipality in the country to ban the use of public facilities for Muslim religious celebrations, including Eid festivals. The move comes amid heightened tensions following recent anti-migrant riots in nearby Torre Pacheco.

The controversial motion, passed by the town council, was proposed by the conservative People’s Party (PP) and supported by the far-right Vox party. It prohibits religious, cultural, or social events “alien to our identity” from taking place in public spaces such as sports centres and civic halls—unless officially organised by the local government.

Jumilla has a population of around 27,000, with approximately 7.5% originating from predominantly Muslim countries. Critics have condemned the decision as a discriminatory and veiled attack on Islamic traditions, warning it may violate Spain’s constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Vox celebrated the outcome on social media, stating: “Thanks to Vox, the first measure to ban Islamic festivals in Spain’s public spaces has been passed. Spain is and will forever be the land of Christian people.”

The decision follows violent unrest in Torre Pacheco last month, where several people were injured after a 68-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by three young men of North African origin, triggering anti-migrant protests.