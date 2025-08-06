Police Arrest Torrevieja Scooter Driver Who Fled After leaving 69-Year-Old Pedestrian critically injured





69-year-old victim remains in ICU with severe brain injuries; incident reignites debate over electric scooter safety

Local Police in Torrevieja have arrested the driver of an electric scooter involved in a serious hit-and-run that left a 69-year-old man critically injured. The victim, a resident of Toledo, remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Elche General Hospital with life-threatening brain injuries, over ten days after the incident occurred.

The accident prompted an intensive investigation by municipal authorities. Police have now confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man, described as being of foreign origin but holding a Spanish ID and having lived in the country for over 15 years. He was apprehended near the scene of the collision.

According to police sources, the suspect is being investigated for causing serious injury through negligence. Witnesses reported that the scooter rider struck the pedestrian and fled the scene without providing assistance. Emergency medical teams arrived shortly after and, due to the severity of the injuries, transported the victim urgently to Elche General Hospital.

Growing Concerns Over Scooter Safety

The incident has sparked public outcry in Torrevieja, where residents have long expressed concerns over the increasing and often reckless use of electric scooters on city streets. Many complain that riders frequently travel at high speeds without helmets, licenses, or visible identification, creating dangerous conditions for both pedestrians and drivers.

SEE ALSO: Scooter hit and run leaves Torrevieja man fighting for his life

This latest accident has renewed calls for stricter regulation and enforcement of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs), particularly in tourist-heavy areas like Torrevieja, where scooter use has surged in recent years.

In response to the growing concern, Torrevieja’s Local Police have increased patrols and enforcement targeting electric scooter violations. The City Council has also taken preventative measures by running educational campaigns in secondary schools, aiming to raise awareness among young riders about the legal obligations and safety rules governing scooter use.

Ongoing Investigation

While the suspect has been detained, the investigation remains open as authorities continue to gather evidence and await updates on the victim’s medical condition. Police have urged witnesses or anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward.

As the victim continues to fight for his life in the ICU, the community remains on edge—demanding not only justice but also long-term solutions to what many view as a growing urban safety crisis.