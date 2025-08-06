Guardia Civil Investigates Possible Mafia Clan War Behind Torrevieja Killing





Victim believed to be Turkish gang leader; shooting may be latest chapter in feud between rival organized crime groups

Authorities are investigating whether the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Turkish man in central Torrevieja last Sunday is linked to an escalating turf war between rival Turkish mafia clans operating in Spain.

Initial evidence points to a possible gangland execution, according to sources close to the case. The Guardia Civil’s specialized crime units are now tasked with confirming the motive and identities of those involved.

Turkish media outlets have identified the victim as Caner Koçer, alleged leader of the Daltons, a violent criminal organization reportedly involved in drug trafficking and extortion. The group has long been in conflict with a rival gang known as Los Caspers. Although Spanish authorities have still not officially confirmed the identity, investigators believe Koçer is likely the individual shot dead in Torrevieja.

The victim – Caner Koçer, alleged leader of the Daltons.

In fact, members of Los Caspers publicly boasted of the killing on various social media platforms shortly after the incident, further fuelling suspicions of a gang rivalry. Both groups have openly flaunted their feud online since the beginning of summer, regularly posting photos and videos showcasing handguns, assault rifles, and other weapons.

The fatal shooting in Torrevieja follows another violent episode tied to this feud, a gunfight on July 20 in Estepona (Málaga), along with a string of other reported incidents across southern Spain.

Gangs Moving Operations to Spain Amid Pressure in Turkey

Spanish authorities believe the groups have shifted parts of their operations to the Mediterranean coast, particularly areas like Torrevieja and Estepona, due to increasing police pressure in their home territories, especially in Istanbul.

What has been confirmed so far is that both the victim and the suspected perpetrators are of Turkish nationality. Two suspects have already been arrested, along with a third individual believed to have been the getaway driver. Authorities are also investigating the possibility that they may be using false identities.

Daylight Shooting in the Heart of Torrevieja

The killing took place in broad daylight, at the intersection of Calle Pedro Lorca and Rambla Juan Mateo, a busy downtown area lined with cafés and restaurant terraces. While the area was quiet at the time of the shooting, bystanders included a mother walking with her young son and several hospitality workers preparing for their evening shifts.

A nearby Guardia Civil patrol arrived almost immediately and found the victim still alive. Despite efforts to resuscitate him at the scene for over 30 minutes, he died shortly afterward. The body was later transported by ambulance in an unusual move, as standard protocol would typically involve waiting for a judge to authorize the removal of the body.

The crime scene remained cordoned off until past 11 p.m., just metres away from the bustling Plaza Castelar, which by then was filled with evening diners and tourists.

Chaotic Police Chase and Gunfire During Arrest

In the aftermath of the shooting, the suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle that crashed through a roadblock on Avenida Delfina Viudes, where a large concert was set to take place. According to local authorities, a local police officer pursuing the suspects fired at the vehicle after identifying it during the chase. The suspects were eventually intercepted and arrested nearby.

The timing of the escape attempt was especially reckless: more than 9,000 people were beginning to arrive at the Brilla Torrevieja concert, just as the chase unfolded.

A High-Profile Criminal Figure

According to Turkish press reports, Koçer was a central figure in the Daltons, known for orchestrating motorcycle assassinations and for his role in managing the group’s European logistics and finances. He was reportedly wanted by Interpol and had even been linked to threats against Turkey’s Minister of the Interior.

As the investigation continues, Spanish authorities are working with international law enforcement to confirm the broader implications of the killing and whether more violent reprisals could follow on Spanish soil.