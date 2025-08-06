Civil Guard Arrests Woman in Torre Pacheco for Multiple Property Crimes





Murcia, August 5, 2025 – The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia has arrested a woman in Torre Pacheco as part of an ongoing investigation into numerous property crimes. These offenses were committed in public areas, private homes, and commercial establishments. The woman is suspected of being responsible for crimes including burglary, robbery with violence and intimidation, theft, and fraud.

The investigation, which remains open, has already clarified approximately ten criminal incidents. A portion of the stolen goods — including golf clubs, electronics, bicycles, and an electric scooter — has been recovered and returned to their owners.

Authorities launched the investigation several months ago after detecting a rise in robberies across the municipality, some of which involved violence against the victims, creating a sense of public alarm.

Initially, investigators focused on several burglaries from homes and vehicles. Detailed forensic inspections and investigative work were carried out to understand the criminal methods used and to identify the perpetrator.

As the investigation progressed, the Civil Guard identified a woman suspected of being behind the crimes. The discovery of numerous stolen items in her possession supported this suspicion.

Investigators later learned that the suspect was not a local resident and had no ties to the community. She was living illegally (as a squatter) with individuals connected to criminal activity.

As the woman realized she was being investigated, she reportedly altered her methods significantly, becoming increasingly violent. She began using blunt or sharp objects to assault elderly individuals, particularly those with limited mobility.

In one particularly disturbing incident, she allegedly broke into the home of an 80-year-old man, threatened him with a screwdriver, and struggled with him in an attempt to steal just five euros. The victim sustained injuries, as did a neighbor who tried to intervene.

In another incident, the woman reportedly ambushed a man in his 70s as he left his home. Without warning, she pushed him to the ground between two parked cars, causing injuries to his hands, face, and legs. She then stole money from him and fled the scene.

Following some of these robberies, the suspect used stolen bank cards to make purchases at various local businesses.

Once all necessary evidence was gathered, the Civil Guard launched a targeted operation to locate and arrest the suspect, which ended successfully with her detention.