After Years of Complaints, Orihuela Finally Launches €2.3 Million Road Repair Plan





Residents say road conditions are “dangerous” and “long neglected” as long-awaited asphalting works begin across the municipality

After years of mounting complaints, deteriorating streets, and repeated calls for action, the Orihuela City Council has finally launched a comprehensive €2.3 million Asphalting Plan aimed at improving the dire state of roads in the town centre, surrounding districts, and the coastal area. The works, awarded to the company Involucra SL, will be carried out over a 12-month period.

Of the total investment, €1.3 million will be directed toward roads in the city centre and rural districts, while €1 million has been set aside for the long-neglected coastal zones—where many of the worst conditions have been documented.

For years, residents and neighbourhood associations have demanded urgent intervention, particularly along the coast, where potholes, cracks, and crumbling road surfaces have become the norm. In April, the Unidos por la Costa Association released an interactive map highlighting 170 critical damage points across 14 coastal neighbourhoods, including Cabo Roig, La Florida, La Zenia, and Villamartín. The map made clear what many residents have long insisted: the roads are not only unsightly, but in some cases dangerous.

“We’ve Waited Long Enough”

While some minor repairs and patching have been carried out in recent months—such as in Torrezenia, where €60,000 from a 2019 participatory budget was finally used—many feel the response has been too little, too late.

“The situation has been getting worse for years,” said a resident of Playa Flamenca. “Only now, with pressure mounting, is anything actually happening. We’ve waited long enough.”

The plan includes resurfacing streets, repairing hard shoulders, and improving surface parking areas. City officials say the first phase focuses on the areas in the worst condition, with a second phase already being planned for inclusion in the next municipal budget.

In the city centre, work has started on major roads including Avenida Príncipe de Asturias and Avenida Duque de Tamames, with upcoming works planned for Avenida de la Estación and the Puente Viejo bridge, which will be resurfaced to replicate its original cobblestone look. Around €300,000 is allocated for these central areas, and officials say work was scheduled during August to reduce disruption during the quieter summer period.

Still More Than Half Unaddressed

While City Hall says that this first phase will address nearly half of the identified problem areas, concerns remain over how long it will take to reach the rest. Infrastructure Councilor Víctor Valverde confirmed that another €1 million is already reserved for future work, but no specific timeline has been given for when all neighbourhoods will be covered.

Mayor Pepe Vegara defended the plan and praised his administration’s efforts, stating, “We continue to fulfil our commitments and are starting to see the results of the hard work of the past two years.”

Yet for many residents, especially those in coastal urbanizations, the announcement is bittersweet. The repairs are welcome, but the neglect and delays have left a lasting impression.

“There’s a lot of catching up to do,” said a resident from Lomas de Cabo Roig. “Let’s hope this isn’t another promise that fizzles out after a few photo ops.”