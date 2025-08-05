Convega Launches Public Drive to Shape Vega Baja’s Tourism





The Consortium for Economic Development of Vega Baja del Segura initiates a participatory process aimed at local businesses and residents to gather insights on the territory’s perception, identify needs, and collectively design the new regional promotion strategy.

The Consortium for Economic Development of Vega Baja del Segura (Convega) has launched a participatory process as part of its tourism revitalization plan. Supported by the Alicante Provincial Council and involving the 27 municipalities of the region, this initiative seeks to develop an initial diagnosis that will underpin the strategy for the second Marketing Plan of the territory brand Vega Baja del Segura _ your land and mine.

The goal is to collect data on destination perception, tourist demand profiles, travel motivations, and current offerings. This will help identify strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities to shape the promotion roadmap for the next four years (2026–2030), advancing the region’s positioning, attracting new visitor profiles, and consolidating a sustainable tourism model linked to cultural and natural heritage.

The process includes two surveys—one for the business sector and one for residents and visitors—accessible through Convega’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn).

The business survey asks about the most demanded tourist products, areas for improvement, customer origins, brand awareness and positioning, needed business support, and distinguishing features of the region.

The citizen survey focuses on the brand’s graphic image, slogan, how people identify the comarca, and the tourism products associated with Vega Baja del Segura. This input will be crucial for guiding the new Marketing Plan’s development.

The surveys are quick to complete and open until September 15. To encourage participation, three culinary experience prizes worth 200 euros each will be raffled among respondents.

Building the Story Together

Rosa Fernández, Convega’s director, stated that the consultation aims to understand how Vega Baja del Segura is perceived internally and to give the region a collective voice. She emphasized that Convega continues to promote active participation as a way to build the territory collaboratively, complementing other ongoing participatory efforts such as focus groups with municipal representatives, tourism and local development technicians from the 27 municipalities, and the private sector.

Fernández highlighted that citizen participation and public-private collaboration are essential to establishing a strategy that improves the positioning of the Vega Baja del Segura _ your land and mine brand, effectively promotes existing tourism offerings, and contributes to the economic and social development of the region.