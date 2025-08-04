Guardamar Horror: Mother’s Murder Staged as Robbery





Over 100 pieces of evidence were collected from the crime scene during forensic inspections.

One of the suspects called emergency services pretending the home had been robbed by intruders who killed his mother.

On July 7, the victim’s son and his friend—who were both in the home during the incident—were arrested.

August 4, 2025 – Alicante, Spain.

The Civil Guard has arrested two men for the murder of a 77-year-old woman that took place on December 21, 2022, in Guardamar del Segura. After receiving the results of forensic evidence collected at the crime scene, investigators confirmed the primary theory they had pursued from the beginning: the victim’s own son was responsible.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. on the morning of the incident, emergency services received a call reporting a break-in and possible homicide at a residence in Guardamar. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the woman lying on the floor, tied with plastic zip ties. Her son, who made the emergency call, claimed that multiple intruders had broken into the house, murdered his mother, and left while he was in another room.

Due to the clear signs of violence, the Homicide Unit was immediately brought in to lead the investigation. Forensic teams carried out a detailed examination of the multi-story home, gathering more than 100 samples and biological traces, which were sent to the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences in Barcelona.

By July 2025, results from most of the analyzed evidence supported the initial theory: the woman’s son, a 51-year-old man, was the main perpetrator. Evidence also pointed to the involvement of a second man, a 35-year-old friend who was present at the time.

The two-and-a-half-year investigation involved painstaking coordination among various police units, forensic analysts, and legal teams. Authorities concluded that the son staged a fake robbery to cover up the fact that he had killed his mother, possibly during an argument that erupted after she returned home from work shortly after midnight.

See Also: Son of Guardamar Hotelier arrested for her murder

The autopsy and supporting forensic evidence confirmed that the woman died as a result of violent injuries.

On July 7, both the son and his friend were arrested in Guardamar del Segura. The son is accused of carrying out the murder, while the friend is charged as a co-conspirator, based on evidence found in different parts of the house.

During questioning, the son—accompanied by legal counsel—confessed to the crime and stated that it was his friend who suggested fabricating the story of a robbery to mislead investigators.

The case is being handled by Torrevieja’s Court of Instruction No. 4. The judge ordered the son to be held in custody, while the co-defendant was released under supervision pending the analysis of remaining forensic evidence.

Operation Jónico22 was led by the Homicide Unit of the Judicial Police, supported by the Criminalistics Laboratory of the Alicante Command and the Civil Guard’s Judicial Police in Guardamar, with assistance from the local station.