Deadly Shooting in Central Torrevieja alleged to be Turkish Mafia Execution





Three suspects arrested after six shots fired in broad daylight; victim identified in Turkish media as a leader of the Dalton gang

A man in his 30s was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday evening in central Torrevieja, in what appears to be a gang-related execution between rival Turkish criminal groups.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 7:00 PM at the intersection of Rambla Juan Mateo and Calle Pedro Lorca, a busy commercial area close to the city’s waterfront.

According to sources from the Valencian emergency coordination centre (CICU) and local law enforcement, at least six pistol casings were recovered at the scene.

The victim, reportedly walking near a popular restaurant that was closed at the time, was ambushed by three assailants dressed in athletic clothing and wearing caps. The shooters fled the scene on foot toward Plaza de Oriente before escaping in a vehicle with French license plates, which authorities believe may have been falsified.

Eyewitnesses initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers before realizing the severity of the situation. Quick action by both the Guardia Civil and the Local Police led to the arrest of all three suspects within minutes. Two were apprehended by Local Police and a third by Guardia Civil officers after a brief foot chase.

Emergency responders, including a doctor who lives nearby, attempted to revive the victim using CPR and advanced life-saving techniques for nearly an hour. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 8:16 PM and transported by a SAMU ambulance.

See also the following stories:

Torrevieja shooting – Man in serious condition

Three arrested after man shot dead in broad daylight

A Settling of Scores Between Turkish Gangs

While the Guardia Civil has not officially confirmed the victim’s identity, several Turkish media outlets have named him as Caner Koçer, a high-ranking member of the Dalton gang based in Istanbul. The Dalton gang is reportedly involved in an ongoing and public feud – often played out on social media – with a rival group known as the Caspers.

The Caspers allegedly took responsibility for the hit via Instagram, even identifying which member of their group carried out the shooting. Reports indicate that the shooter had arrived in Spain from Turkey on July 20 and was previously involved in a gunfight in the parking lot of an Aldi supermarket in Málaga, where an innocent bystander was injured.

Shocked Tourists and a Cordoned-Off Crime Scene

The shooting took place in a high-traffic tourist zone, just metres from one of Torrevieja’s main promenades and the city’s port. Fortunately, the restaurant where the attack occurred was closed, but nearby witnesses included a mother pushing a baby stroller, were thankfully unharmed.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area, which includes a hotel and the Spanish office of a Nordic insurance company. Both streets remained closed into the night as Guardia Civil units secured the scene and reviewed surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.

Growing Concerns Over Turkish Mafia Presence in Spain

The incident has sparked concern about the growing presence of organized Turkish crime groups operating on Spanish soil. Sunday’s killing in Torrevieja is the latest in a series of violent incidents linked to this escalating gang rivalry, which has recently spilled over from Turkey into southern Spain.

Authorities continue to investigate, with specialized Guardia Civil units leading the inquiry into what appears to be a carefully planned hit. Police have not ruled out further arrests or reprisals in this gang conflict now taking root in Spain.

Conflict between the Dalton Gang and the Caspers

The conflict between the Dalton Gang and the Caspers, two rival Kurdish-led criminal organizations originating in Turkey, has escalated into a violent turf war now spreading across Europe, including Spain.

Initially rooted in control over drug trafficking routes—especially heroin—the rivalry intensified following the Taliban’s opium ban, which disrupted global supply chains and sparked fierce competition.

Both gangs have expanded operations into Western Europe, clashing over territory, alliances, and influence.

The Dalton Gang, reportedly aligned with Balkan networks, and the Caspers, known for their online provocations, have turned their feud into a digital and street-level war.

Spain has now seemingly become a battleground, with the killing of Dalton member Caner Koçer in Torrevieja allegedly carried out by a Caspers-linked hitman.

Public shootings, social media boasts, and cross-border movements have turned this gang war into a growing security concern for European authorities, highlighting the international reach of Turkish-Kurdish organized crime.