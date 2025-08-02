Man Arrested in Dolores for Stealing Electric Scooter from San Fulgencio Home





Civil Guard recovers stolen vehicle with help from owner’s mobile tracking app

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Dolores for stealing an electric scooter from a home in San Fulgencio, thanks to the scooter owner’s use of a mobile tracking app.

The incident first came to note on June 20, when a resident of San Fulgencio reported to the Civil Guard that his electric scooter had been stolen from inside his home. He provided full documentation verifying both his ownership and the vehicle’s identity, including details from the tracking app still active on his mobile phone.

Over the following days, the victim remained in contact with the Civil Guard. Just four days after the theft, he visited the Dolores station to report that the scooter’s location was appearing on his tracking app.

Investigators quickly responded and went to the area indicated by the app. After conducting a brief search, they spotted the suspect attempting to ride off with the scooter. Thanks to the documentation previously submitted, the officers were able to confirm the scooter’s identity and return it promptly to its rightful owner.

The suspect was arrested on charges of burglary and has been brought before Orihuela’s Court of Instruction No. 2.