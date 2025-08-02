Father’s Heroic Beach Rescue Turns Into Life-Threatening Ordeal in Orihuela Costa





A day at the beach nearly ended in tragedy on Thursday afternoon, when a father’s desperate attempt to rescue his children from dangerous waves turned into a harrowing ordeal at Cala Cerrada in Orihuela Costa.

As the sea grew increasingly rough during the late afternoon, two 16-year-old siblings entered the water, seemingly unaware of the danger. Their father, a 56-year-old Norwegian man, watched in alarm as the waves swelled and crashed with growing intensity. Fearing for their safety, he threw himself into the churning surf, determined to bring them back to shore.

But nature had other plans. Almost immediately, he was overpowered by the force of the sea and swept away toward a rocky outcrop nearby. Pounded by wave after wave, the man was eventually hurled against the jagged rocks. One especially violent surge struck him in the head, leaving him dazed, disoriented, and unable to find his way back through the treacherous waters.

As he struggled, the onlookers on the beach watched in horror. With the man clearly unable to escape on his own, bystanders urgently called the Local Police. Help arrived quickly, but the rescue was anything but simple.

Two officers made their way to the scene, navigating down a steep, unstable cliff of rocks and shifting sand. Reaching the shoreline, they entered the sea and fought their way through the waves to reach the injured father. The conditions were punishing. He had sustained a head wound and was bleeding from deep cuts on the soles of his feet, caused by walking barefoot on the sharp rocks. He also complained of severe pain in his chest, making every movement a struggle.

With great difficulty, the officers helped the man across the rocks, holding him steady each time a powerful wave threatened to knock them all down. The journey back was slow and painful, interrupted multiple times as the sea continued to batter them.

Once they reached the beach, members of the Civil Guard stepped in to assist, helping to carry the injured man to the nearby Cala Bosque. An ambulance was called to the scene, and paramedics quickly assessed both the father and his children. The young men, though shaken, were unharmed. Their father, however, had suffered multiple injuries and was in urgent need of further care.

After treating him at the beach for bleeding wounds, the medical team made the decision to transfer him to Torrevieja Hospital for further examination and tests, particularly to evaluate the severity of the head injury.

What began as a family outing turned into a nightmare, but thanks to the quick response of the authorities—and the father’s own selfless courage—a potential tragedy was narrowly avoided. The sea may have shown its unforgiving power, but the strength of a parent’s love proved just as fierce.

Image courtesy: Activa Orihuela