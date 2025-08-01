Orihuela Council Finalizes Purchase of Correntías Medical Clinic





The Orihuela City Council has officially completed the purchase of the Correntías Medias Medical Clinic, with the goal of renovating the facility and improving healthcare services for local residents. The acquisition was formalized before a notary, marking a significant step in a long-standing community demand.

Councillor for Health, Irene Celdrán, emphasized the importance of the day for Correntías, noting that the clinic’s renewal had been a priority since the start of the current legislative term. She explained that the municipality had previously been unable to carry out full-scale renovations because the property was not city-owned. Now, with ownership secured, comprehensive upgrades can begin.

Celdrán thanked the municipal departments of Heritage and Procurement for their collaboration in making the purchase possible. She also confirmed that the renovation project is already being drafted, and construction work will follow soon. Furthermore, she announced that the Health Department intends to carry out a similar purchase operation for the Virgen del Camino Medical Clinic in the near future.

Mayor Pepe Vegara praised the acquisition, calling it excellent news for Correntías. He highlighted that the facility will now be improved for both patients and healthcare staff, crediting Councillor Celdrán’s persistent dedication to enhancing all local health centers. Vegara also noted the financial benefits: by transferring the property into public ownership, the city eliminates ongoing rental costs and saves taxpayer money.

The total cost of the operation was €89,480 (including VAT) and includes not only the clinic building but also an adjacent garage/storage space, which will allow for more efficient planning of future improvements by the Health Department.