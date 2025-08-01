Man Jailed After Being Caught with a Kilogram of Cocaine in His Vehicle





July 31, 2025 – A man has been sent to prison after being caught by the Civil Guard in Sax with over one kilogram of cocaine hidden in his car. The arrest took place during a routine patrol when officers became suspicious of the driver’s behaviour.

The incident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on July 8, when a patrol from the Sax Civil Guard station was monitoring a road near a local service station. Officers noticed a vehicle behaving unusually, prompting them to stop the car for identification and further checks.

Due to the driver’s suspicious demeanour, the officers carried out a more thorough search of the vehicle. During the inspection, they discovered a package of white powder hidden beneath the front passenger seat. The man and the vehicle were taken to the station for further investigation.

At the station, the contents of the package were weighed and subjected to a drug identification test, which confirmed it contained 1,108 grams of cocaine. The suspect, a 49-year-old man with a criminal record for similar offenses, was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, a serious offense against public health.

Following his arrest, he was brought before the Court of First Instance and Instruction in Villena, which ordered his immediate imprisonment pending trial. The vehicle used in the offense has been impounded and is now at the court’s disposal. The confiscated drugs have been sent to the Health Department of the Government Sub-delegation in Alicante for official analysis.