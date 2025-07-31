Orihuela Waste Management Company Manager to Earn Up to €80,000 Annually





Orihuela, 31 July 2025 — The manager of Orihuela’s municipal waste collection company, Servicio de Gestión Medioambiental de Orihuela SL (SGM SL), is set to receive a salary package of up to €80,000 per year, following a last-minute addition to the July plenary session agenda by Mayor Pepe Vegara.

The proposal, introduced less than 24 hours before today’s ordinary plenary session, seeks to formalise the remuneration of Dámaso Aparicio, who currently serves as manager of the public company. Aparicio, a political appointee at the start of the current term, previously held councillor roles overseeing areas such as urban solid waste collection and street cleaning.

SGM SL was originally established to manage Orihuela’s waste collection services and has since expanded its remit to include road maintenance in the Orihuela Costa area.

According to the proposal, the classification of municipal companies into three groups—based on factors such as turnover, workforce size, reliance on public funding, and operational complexity—determines salary caps for managerial positions. Group 1 entities allow for a maximum annual gross salary of €80,000, Group 2 up to €70,000, and Group 3 up to €60,000.

The municipal government argues that SGM SL meets the criteria for Group 1, citing its financial scale and staffing levels.

Base Salary and Variable Pay

Under the proposed structure, the manager’s base salary will be capped at €50,000, with the possibility of earning an additional €30,000 in performance-related variable pay. Approval of the fixed salary component is expected during today’s plenary session.

The variable component will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors, which will assess performance criteria, duties, and responsibilities in line with guidelines established by the General Meeting. The board will also set the frequency and specific conditions under which the additional pay is granted.

If approved, the salary package places SGM SL’s managerial compensation at the upper limit of public company salaries permitted under the municipal framework.