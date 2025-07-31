Orihuela Council Under Fire for Disgraceful Neglect of Aguamarina Promenade





Residents outraged by sewage, filth, and dangerous neglect in once-prized coastal area

Orihuela Costa’s once-celebrated Aguamarina promenade — long referred to as a “jewel in the crown” of the region — has descended into a state of shameful neglect, sparking growing outrage among residents and campaigners.

Local citizens have taken to social media to highlight what they describe as the complete abandonment of the promenade and its surrounding protected natural areas, with videos revealing a deeply troubling scene: uncollected waste, overgrown vegetation, broken streetlights, and raw sewage flowing onto public walkways.

The Unidos X La Costa Association released a two-and-a-half-minute video this week exposing the scale of the deterioration. The footage shows large amounts of litter — including wipes and toilet paper — strewn across the promenade and nearby residential zones following heavy rainfall. Sewage was seen leaking from manhole covers, leaving behind foul-smelling residues and painting what residents describe as a “third-world image” of a supposedly premium tourist destination.

“This isn’t just neglect — it’s a public health and safety issue,” said a spokesperson for the association. “It’s a disgrace that such an important area, recently declared a Special Conservation Zone (ZEC) by the Generalitat Valenciana, has been allowed to fall into such appalling condition.”

Among the catalogue of complaints:

Six streetlights have been without luminaires for more than a year, with another on the verge of collapse — a danger reported to the council months ago.

have been without luminaires for more than a year, with another on the verge of collapse — a danger reported to the council months ago. Public bins overflowing , some not emptied for days.

, some not emptied for days. Dense weeds and brush encroaching onto pedestrian areas due to lack of clearing and pruning.

encroaching onto pedestrian areas due to lack of clearing and pruning. Reed fencing , once installed as a safety measure, now deteriorated and ineffective.

, once installed as a safety measure, now deteriorated and ineffective. Sewage spills contaminating walkways and creating hazardous, unhygienic conditions.

Campaigners place the blame squarely at the feet of Orihuela’s town hall. “This situation is the result of sheer indifference,” said one resident. “The mayor, coastal councillor, and their advisors clearly don’t care. They collect their pay at the end of each month while turning a blind eye to the decay around them.”

Despite repeated warnings from locals, no visible action has been taken. The failure to address even basic maintenance has triggered calls for accountability and renewed demands for immediate intervention.

“This is no longer acceptable,” said a nearby homeowner. “This isn’t just an eyesore. It’s a scandal.”

As Orihuela Costa’s image suffers and local frustration boils over, many now ask: When will the council finally step up and do its job?

Would the Orihuela Council ever allow such disgraceful neglect to take place in Orihuela city itself — even for a moment? The double standards are shameful.

Images and information provided by Unidos Por La Costa