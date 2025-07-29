Orihuela Tenders for Company to Boost City Commerce





The Orihuela Council is launching a public tender worth €155,000 to hire an external company to organize events aimed at revitalizing local commerce. The initiative is divided into two separate contracts: one for organizing multiple events throughout the year and another specifically for the traditional Christmas market.

The first contract, with a budget of €103,977 (VAT included), covers the planning and execution of six events aligned with key commercial periods: Christmas, Black Friday, Back to School, Spring, Local Business Day, and Carnival. These events are intended to energize local commercial areas and encourage foot traffic in shopping districts.

Each of these events—except for the Christmas celebration—will take place in two main commercial zones. The Christmas event, however, will be held from December 5 to 30 across three areas: Severo Ochoa Park, Calle Mayor–Patriarca Antioquía, Plaza Nueva, and Plaza Centuria Romana. Activities will include inflatable play zones for children, craft workshops, a 360º photo booth, and a giant piano. Each event will also feature a small performance, such as theatre, magic, dance, puppetry, or storytelling, with a maximum prize value of €2,000. Events must run for a minimum of three hours.

The second contract, valued at €51,163 (VAT included), focuses exclusively on organizing the city’s traditional Christmas market. This market will be set up near Orihuela’s main shopping areas, including Calle Mayor and Calle San Pascual–Plaza Nueva. It will include 20 vendor stalls selling Christmas-related items and crafts.

To support the local economy, at least 40% of the market’s vendors must be based in Orihuela. In addition to the stalls, a 50-square-meter tent will host family-friendly activities like Christmas workshops featuring magic shows, face painting, storytelling, and arts and crafts. The market will also include 20 outdoor large-scale performances and 10 smaller indoor shows.

This initiative is part of the City Council’s broader strategy to support local businesses, increase sales, and respond to the needs of the commercial sector. Both contracts are limited to the current year.