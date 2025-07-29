Orihuela Council Honours Police Chief—Just Days After Disciplinary Action





In a twist thick with irony, the Orihuela coalition government is proposing to publicly honour Local Police Commissioner José María Pomares—just days after launching disciplinary proceedings against him for alleged serious misconduct.

At Thursday’s plenary session, the governing team will present a proposal to award Pomares several official recognitions for his retirement, including the Retirement Diploma and Crosses for Police and Professional Merit.

The proposal praises his “exemplary conduct” and “exceptional professional career”—language that sharply contrasts with the City Council’s recent move to sideline him under a cloud of controversy.

The honours proposal, submitted by Councilor for Citizen Security Mónica Pastor and backed by acting Police Chief Rubén Selma (Pomares’s temporary replacement), comes amid a very public falling-out between the commissioner and the City Council.

Though Pomares had requested to remain in active service until the age of 67, he was forced into early retirement, effective September 18, and placed on “vacation” status in the meantime. In response, Pomares accused Pastor and Mayor Pepe Vegara of workplace harassment—a claim reduced by an internal inquiry to a mere “labour dispute.”

Despite this, the City Council now seeks to formally commend Pomares for “a lifetime of dedication to public service and the defence of citizens’ rights and freedoms”—a tribute that seems almost theatrical given recent events.

Adding to the irony, the disciplinary process includes measures typically reserved for disgraced officials. Pomares has already been stripped of his uniform, badge, weapon, service vehicle, municipal phone, and computer access. He was reassigned—against his will—to a civilian post as a General Administration Technician, drafting safety ordinances rather than leading officers.

The recognition ceremony, scheduled for September 8 during the feast of the Virgin of Monserrate, falls just ten days before Pomares’s contested retirement. This annual event usually celebrates police achievements, though this year, no Public Commendation Diploma will be awarded—a conspicuous absence in an already awkward lineup of honours.

While the recognitions carry no financial reward, the political spectacle surrounding them is rich in contradiction. What began as disciplinary fallout now veers into farce, with the City Council simultaneously discrediting and decorating one of its most senior officers.

It remains to be seen how the plenary session will navigate this paradox. But one thing is certain: Orihuela’s coalition has managed to turn a retirement ceremony into a masterclass in mixed messages.